Mother’s Day Gifts for a Changing World

By Erin Haworth

Let’s be honest, we all have bigger things to worry about than what we’re getting our moms for Mother’s Day this year. The stress of impending finals on top of a global crisis could force us to procrastinate the gift getting until it’s too late. But don’t you fear! I’m here to help spark some fun (and cheap) ideas for those of us who are either currently quarantined with or away from our moms.

Away from Mom?

Zoom Dinner Date: We’ve all gotten used to using Zoom for our classes. But this tool can be used for a nice and simple Mother’s Day gift. Just set a time, and maybe Postmate her dinner, then spend a relaxing evening chatting with Mom from wherever both of you may be.





Customized Playlist: With finals coming up we know you’re probably super busy, and maybe Mom is too. A great gift for the busy mom is a customized playlist courtesy of you. Put together a list of tunes that remind you of her, or maybe some of her favorite artists. Something she can chill out to as she goes about her busy days.





Buy Her a Star: Yes, you read that right. Maybe your mom is a big astronomy nerd, a huge romantic, or both! With services like CosmoNova, you can adopt and name a real star for a relatively low cost.

(for reference: https://cosmonova.org





(for reference: Gift of Nature: With how uncertain life has become it’s good to feel like you’re doing something to help benefit all of us. Organizations like the Arbor Foundation will plant a certain number of trees in your chosen location to celebrate your mom for only $2 a tree!

(for reference: https://shop.arborday.org/content.aspx?page=commemorative-sample-tic





Stuck with Mom?