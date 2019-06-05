Every year for the last three years 22 West Radio has made someone’s dream come true. For their donation, they have received an opportunity to fly around the world…on us.

Announcing 22 West Media’s 2019 “22 for 22” Campaign, asking for your support for students in media at Long Beach State. For each donation you make to 22 West Media, we will give you one entry in our prize opportunity drawing for two tickets anywhere in the world that Turkish Airlines flies. And that’s over 300 destinations!

We are asking for only $22 a year to help us buy equipment and software, pay for services and make repairs.

Rules for 22 for 22 West Fundraising Campaign