Every year for the last three years 22 West Radio has made someone’s dream come true. For their donation, they have received an opportunity to fly around the world…on us.
Announcing 22 West Media’s 2019 “22 for 22” Campaign, asking for your support for students in media at Long Beach State. For each donation you make to 22 West Media, we will give you one entry in our prize opportunity drawing for two tickets anywhere in the world that Turkish Airlines flies. And that’s over 300 destinations!
We are asking for only $22 a year to help us buy equipment and software, pay for services and make repairs.
Rules for 22 for 22 West Fundraising Campaign
- All donations to the 22 West Media fundraising drive are made via the student media department at Associated Students, Inc., which owns and operates www.22westmedia.com
- All entries must be received by 11:59pm 5/31/19 (or 5PM if delivered in person to the 22 West Media, 1212 Bellflower Blvd, Room 112, Long Beach, CA 90815)
- No purchase or donation is necessary to win. Anyone may participate without donation by sending an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. that includes their full first and last name, mailing address and zip code, and a contact phone number. Listeners can also call (562) 985-7021 to receive an entry. All entries with incomplete information will be subject to disqualification.
- Winner need not be present to win.
- Employees and volunteers of 22 West Media - Radio, Magazine and Video - and Turkish Airlines are ineligible to enter.
- Drawing from all qualified entries will be made by a random drawing from all qualified entries on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Winner will be notified by email and/or phone. Winner is subject to all taxes, tariffs and associated fees as outlined in the prize Voucher notification. Winner will receive this notification prior to claiming their prize voucher.
- Winner must take acceptance of the Prize Voucher and be ticketed by 5:00 PM, P.D.T. on July 9th, 2019. Extensions will not be permitted under any circumstances. However, a date change is permitted free of charge for travel within one year of original issuance date above. Travel is not permitted during June, July and August, or from December 13 – January 10, 2020. Tickets are not good for resale or cash redemption, but may be transferred PRIOR to issuance of tickets. No transfer or name/date changes may be made AFTER the ticket has been issued. Tickets cannot be upgraded, or used to earn Miles & Smiles Points. 4 weeks prior notice before travel is recommended. Winner of the trip may be subject to gambling winnings reporting and income tax withholding
- Turkish Airlines, Associated Students, Inc. and 22 West Media assume NO responsibility for liability which may arise from the redemption of this prize voucher and subsequent travel. Winner of the trip may be subject to gambling winnings reporting and income tax withholding
- Acceptance of the Prize Voucher is notification of acceptance of these terms and conditions by the winner.
- Winner agrees to allow Turkish Airlines, Associated Students, Inc. and 22 West Media to use their name and likeness (if applicable) in any promotion and publicity resulting from the winning of the prize, without limit, into perpetuity.
- There is no substitution, cash, services or goods, for this prize voucher.
- Portions of this donation may be tax deductible. For information email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..